Cam Davis shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Cam Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Davis hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Davis hit a tee shot 123 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Davis's tee shot went 258 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Davis went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.