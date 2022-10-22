Byeong Hun An putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Byeong Hun An chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 third, after his drive went to the native area An stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, An's 131 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved An to even for the round.

An's tee shot went 318 yards to the native area, his third shot went 46 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 580-yard par-5 12th. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, An had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, An's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.