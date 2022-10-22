Brian Harman shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Brian Harman hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Harman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Harman's tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Harman's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.