Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Brendon Todd hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Todd chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Todd chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Todd hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Todd hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Todd hit his 261 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Todd hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 230-yard par-3 14th, Todd missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 3 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 15th, after his drive went to the native area Todd stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.