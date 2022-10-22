Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Steele's 132 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Steele hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.