Bio Kim putts well in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Bio Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 29th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 first, Bio Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Bio Kim at 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 170-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

Kim hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit a tee shot 247 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.