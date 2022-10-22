Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Billy Horschel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Horschel got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Horschel chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Horschel hit a tee shot 128 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Horschel took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.