Andrew Putnam shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Putnam hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Putnam hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Putnam went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.