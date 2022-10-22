Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Smalley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Smalley had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.