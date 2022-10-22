Alex Noren shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Alex Noren hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.