Adam Hadwin shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Taylor Moore are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Hadwin took a drop on his first. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and one putting for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin's tee shot went 233 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hadwin hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.