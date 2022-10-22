Aaron Wise shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Aaron Wise hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under with Taylor Moore; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 13 under; and Jon Rahm, K.H. Lee, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 12 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Wise hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Wise to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Wise hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Wise's tee shot went 260 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.