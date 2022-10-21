Yoseop Seo shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Yoseop Seo hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Seo finished his day tied for 74th at 6 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Seo's 120 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Seo hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Seo to 2 under for the round.

On his third stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Seo went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his quadruple bogey. He hit his seventh onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Seo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Seo hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Seo tee shot went 215 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Seo had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Seo chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Seo's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Seo had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seo to even-par for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Seo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.