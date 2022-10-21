Yongjun Bae shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Yongjun Bae hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 1 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Bae had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bae to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bae hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bae hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Bae to 3 over for the round.