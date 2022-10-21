Yeongsu Kim shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Yeongsu Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 77th at 8 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a double bogey on par-5 second. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.