Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 14th at 6 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

Clark hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Clark hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Clark chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Clark's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.