Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Simpson's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Simpson hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.