Viktor Hovland shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hovland hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hovland hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hovland hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.