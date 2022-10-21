Tyrrell Hatton rebounds from poor front in second round of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hatton finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

Tyrrell Hatton hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 first. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Hatton hit his 113 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Hatton hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Hatton chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hatton's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.