Troy Merritt shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Troy Merritt hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Merritt missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Merritt's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Merritt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.