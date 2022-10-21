Trey Mullinax shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Trey Mullinax hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Mullinax had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.

Mullinax hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mullinax hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Mullinax's 96 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Mullinax's tee shot went 261 yards to the native area, his second shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.