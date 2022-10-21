-
-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
-
October 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 21, 2022
-
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on No. 16 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.
After a 311 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fleetwood had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Fleetwood's 133 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Fleetwood had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 6 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fleetwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.
-
-