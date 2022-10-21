Tom Kim putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Tom Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Tom Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.