Tom Hoge putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the native area on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tom Hoge had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoge's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Hoge hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoge's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.