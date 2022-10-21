Taylor Moore shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Taylor Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 14th at 6 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Moore had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Moore hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Moore's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Moore hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.