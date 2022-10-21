  • Taylor Moore shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Taylor Moore makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Moore makes birdie on No. 16 at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Taylor Moore makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.