Strong putting brings Taylor Montgomery an even-par round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Taylor Montgomery hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Taylor Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to even-par for the round.