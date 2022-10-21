Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sungjae Im hit 14 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

Im hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Im hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Im chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Im hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.