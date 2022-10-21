Si Woo Kim shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

Kim got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kim's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kim's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.