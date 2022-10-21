-
Shane Lowry shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry makes birdie on No. 13 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Shane Lowry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Lowry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Lowry chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lowry's 166 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lowry had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lowry's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Lowry went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
