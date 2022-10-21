Sepp Straka putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sepp Straka hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Sepp Straka suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Straka hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.