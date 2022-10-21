-
-
Sebastián Muñoz putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the CJ CUP in South Carolina
-
October 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 21, 2022
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz putts from off the green to make birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Sebastián Muñoz chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Muñoz's tee shot went 207 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Muñoz's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-