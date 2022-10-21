Seamus Power shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 14th at 6 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Power hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

Power tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Power hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Power had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.