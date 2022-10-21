Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

Scheffler hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fourth. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Scheffler's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Scheffler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.