Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

At the 360-yard par-4 third, Stallings's tee shot went 303 yards to the native area, his second shot went 89 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, after his drive went to the native area Stallings stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stallings's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.