Sanghyun Park shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sanghyun Park hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Park finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Park's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Park reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Park chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Park to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Park had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Park to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Park reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Park to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Park hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Park to even-par for the round.

Park hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Park to 1 over for the round.