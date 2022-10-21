Sanghun Shin shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Sanghun Shin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Shin finished his day in 78th at 9 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 fifth green, Shin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shin at 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Shin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shin to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Shin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Shin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Shin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Shin to 2 over for the round.