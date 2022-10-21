Sam Burns shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sam Burns hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 first, Burns's tee shot went 281 yards to the native area, his second shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Burns hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burns hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.