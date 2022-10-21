Sahith Theegala putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day in 76th at 7 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

Sahith Theegala stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 205-yard par-3 10th. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Theegala's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Theegala chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

Theegala hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.