S.H. Kim shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

S.H. Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Kim chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.