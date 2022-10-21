Ryan Palmer shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 71st at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Palmer's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Palmer's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.