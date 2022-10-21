Russell Henley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Russell Henley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Henley hit his 114 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Henley had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.