Rory McIlroy comes back from a rocky start in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 21, 2022
Highlights
Rory McIlroy throws dart for second to set up closing birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McIlroy finished his day in 5th at 9 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Rory McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
McIlroy hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 12th, McIlroy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
