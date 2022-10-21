Rickie Fowler shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Rickie Fowler hit 15 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 40th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Fowler's 133 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Fowler had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.