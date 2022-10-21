  • Rickie Fowler shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Rickie Fowler makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

