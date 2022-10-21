Mito Pereira shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Mito Pereira hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Pereira chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pereira hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Pereira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Pereira hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Pereira had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Pereira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.