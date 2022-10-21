Max Homa shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Max Homa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Homa had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Homa chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Homa's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Homa to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.