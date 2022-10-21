Maverick McNealy putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Maverick McNealy hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, McNealy's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.