Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kuchar hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Kuchar hit his 118 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kuchar's 171 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kuchar at 4 under for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Kuchar had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Kuchar had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Kuchar went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.