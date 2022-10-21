  • Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Matt Kuchar makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar birdies on No. 15 at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Matt Kuchar makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.