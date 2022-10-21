-
Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Matt Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
