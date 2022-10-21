-
Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Luke List in the second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Luke List hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. List finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Luke List hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, List's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
