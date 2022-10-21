-
-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
-
October 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 21, 2022
In his second round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Lucas Glover hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 57th at even par; Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Glover's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, after his drive went to the native area Glover stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
-
-